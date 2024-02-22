Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $81.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average is $71.56. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

