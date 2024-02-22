Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price.

DELL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.47.

Dell Technologies stock traded up $6.90 on Thursday, hitting $88.29. 4,276,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,891. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $89.09.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,605,000 after purchasing an additional 998,298 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 106,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,089,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

