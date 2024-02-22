Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $40.77 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

