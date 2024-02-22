Dennis Jay Hannah Sells 4,000 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $354,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,143.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dennis Jay Hannah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $90,070.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $353,800.00.

BancFirst Price Performance

BancFirst stock opened at $87.42 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $146.84 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,978,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,050,000 after purchasing an additional 115,715 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,233,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,615,000 after purchasing an additional 47,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 963,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

