Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to Buy

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the airline’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LUV. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.93.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

