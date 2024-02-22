Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Increases Dividend to $3.08 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 3.08 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

Diamondback Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Diamondback Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $22.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $183.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.38 and a 200-day moving average of $155.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FANG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

