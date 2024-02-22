DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,094,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 1,932,665 shares.The stock last traded at $18.97 and had previously closed at $20.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,715,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after buying an additional 54,549 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 247,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth $770,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Further Reading

