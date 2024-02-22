Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Up to $71.59

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $71.59, but opened at $77.20. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $77.85, with a volume of 432,140 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Ogborne Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,668,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,275,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.