DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DNOW from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DNOW from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

DNOW Stock Performance

DNOW stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. DNOW has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.40.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.83 million. DNOW had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DNOW will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNOW

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in DNOW in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in DNOW by 63.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in DNOW by 535.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in DNOW in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DNOW in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DNOW

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

