Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Up to $45.55

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.55, but opened at $47.78. Docebo shares last traded at $46.38, with a volume of 17,928 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Docebo from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,148.79 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Docebo by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Docebo by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Docebo by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Docebo by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

