Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,794 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,276,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,757,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,584,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of D traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.49. 3,452,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,556. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

