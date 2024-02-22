Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DFIN opened at $63.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $6,014,631.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,486,263 shares in the company, valued at $146,515,478.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $6,014,631.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,486,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,515,478.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $477,848.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,185.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,991 shares of company stock worth $12,696,404 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 595,416 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,993.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 561,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after acquiring an additional 534,572 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 548,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,186,000 after acquiring an additional 351,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,791,000 after acquiring an additional 142,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 112,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

