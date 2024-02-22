Dream Industrial REIT (DIR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance
Dream Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$8.08 and a 12-month high of C$9.49.
Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile
