e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Position Lessened by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,419 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,247,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,095,000 after buying an additional 36,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,510,000 after buying an additional 493,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,545,000 after buying an additional 47,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,497,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after purchasing an additional 198,235 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ELF traded up $9.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.32. The company had a trading volume of 423,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,017. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $183.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.55 and its 200-day moving average is $130.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

