EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 365,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.14% of Archer Aviation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $52,000. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Archer Aviation stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.03. 1,269,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,242. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,926,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,765,512.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Archer Aviation Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

