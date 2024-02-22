EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 365,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.14% of Archer Aviation at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $52,000. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Archer Aviation Price Performance
Shares of Archer Aviation stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.03. 1,269,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,242. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.
Archer Aviation Profile
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
