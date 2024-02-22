EAM Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth approximately $202,433,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,501,000 after buying an additional 431,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $49,490,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded up $6.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.34. 91,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,863. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.09 and a twelve month high of $253.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

