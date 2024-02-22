EAM Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,933 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $3,660,614.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,022,835.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 23,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UFPT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UFPT

UFP Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of UFPT stock traded up $8.81 on Thursday, reaching $219.00. 10,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,233. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.77. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.64 and a twelve month high of $219.00.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.41. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.