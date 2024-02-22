EAM Investors LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,542,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after buying an additional 73,053 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $910,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

ACLS stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.40. 140,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,047. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.89. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.28 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

