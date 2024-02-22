EAM Investors LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XPO. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in XPO by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Performance

XPO stock traded up $3.46 on Thursday, hitting $122.69. The company had a trading volume of 207,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,153. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.10. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $123.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

View Our Latest Report on XPO

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.