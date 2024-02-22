EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.90 Million in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 137,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of SEACOR Marine as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SEACOR Marine by 59.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Stock Performance

Shares of SEACOR Marine stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $10.41. 7,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $282.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.21. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on SEACOR Marine in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

