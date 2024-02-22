EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Donnelley Financial Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 622.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DFIN. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $6,014,631.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,486,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,515,478.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $477,848.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $6,014,631.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,486,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,515,478.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,696,404. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DFIN traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.26. 27,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,597. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.51. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.