EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,030,715.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,030,715.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $87,756.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 706,307 shares of company stock worth $59,093,406. 22.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.00. The stock had a trading volume of 150,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.48, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.65. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $96.09.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

