EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 135,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.09% of Helix Energy Solutions Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $884,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 155,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 172,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of HLX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 172,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,322. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 2.54.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

