EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.25% of Centrus Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 132.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 36.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Centrus Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Centrus Energy stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $41.99. 32,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $658.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $2.80. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 491.41% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Centrus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.