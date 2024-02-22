EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,150 AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.06% of AeroVironment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 19.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVAV. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

AeroVironment Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,517. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $83.87 and a one year high of $143.99.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.91 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.