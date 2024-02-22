EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 181,957 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 1.11% of Ultralife as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ultralife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ultralife by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,072,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $9.49. 16,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,663. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. Ultralife Co. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $155.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 10,740 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $78,831.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,210,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,888,483.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

