EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNET. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,718,000 after purchasing an additional 66,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,651,000 after purchasing an additional 61,569 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $105,758,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 871,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,469,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $314,121.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,622,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $314,121.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,622,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $648,132.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,952 shares of company stock worth $1,617,283 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.64. 37,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.86. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $130.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TriNet Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

