Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Canada downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$128,840.15. In other news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total value of C$179,737.85. Also, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,362 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$128,840.15. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$15.34 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$11.19 and a 12 month high of C$18.30. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

