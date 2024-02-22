Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Elevation Oncology in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Elevation Oncology Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELEV opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 12.99.

Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,368,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $756,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 43.7% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 148,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

