Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, reports. Emerson Radio had a net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter.

Emerson Radio Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Radio stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143. Emerson Radio has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $0.64.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Radio in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Emerson Radio

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.