Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl Acquires 51,333 Shares of Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Stock

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Free Report) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl acquired 51,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.93 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$98,867.36 ($64,619.19).
Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 29th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl 85,000 shares of Flagship Investments stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Flagship Investments Company Profile
Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.
