Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.900-0.940 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESRT. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.65.

NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.89. 78,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,588. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 252.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 711.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,290,000 after buying an additional 1,241,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,256,000 after buying an additional 974,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 247.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,336,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 951,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

