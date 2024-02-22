Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) vs. Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Head to Head Analysis

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) and Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Encore Wire and Signify’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Wire $2.57 billion 1.34 $372.40 million $21.43 10.19 Signify N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Encore Wire has higher revenue and earnings than Signify.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Wire 0 0 1 0 3.00 Signify 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Encore Wire and Signify, as reported by MarketBeat.

Encore Wire currently has a consensus price target of $237.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.71%. Given Encore Wire’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Encore Wire is more favorable than Signify.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Encore Wire shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Encore Wire shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Encore Wire and Signify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Wire 14.50% 20.92% 18.72% Signify N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Encore Wire beats Signify on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Encore Wire

(Get Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables. It sells its products to wholesale electrical distributors primarily through independent manufacturers' representatives for residential, commercial, industrial, and renewable energy sectors. Encore Wire Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

About Signify

(Get Free Report)

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments. In addition, the company provides various LED lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels; and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and modules to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, industry, and outdoor segments, as well as develops and sells connected lighting systems and luminaires. Further, it produces and sells lamps based on non-LED based technologies, which comprise high intensity discharge lamps, TL, compact fluorescent, halogen, incandescent, electronic ballast and drivers, and specialty lighting products for residential and professional applications; and digital projection lamps and drivers to the OEM market and replacement market. Signify N.V. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

