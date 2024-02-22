Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) to Issue $0.07 Mar 24 Dividend

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) declared a mar 24 dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Enerplus Price Performance

TSE ERF opened at C$22.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$17.65 and a 12-month high of C$24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.62.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$27.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.75.

About Enerplus

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.