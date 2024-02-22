Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Gap Up to $16.42

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.42, but opened at $17.62. Enerplus shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 3,155,044 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “tender” rating and set a $18.85 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Enerplus by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 30,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 80.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

