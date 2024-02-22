Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Shares Up 13.6% After Dividend Announcement

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF)’s stock price rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$25.25 and last traded at C$25.22. Approximately 753,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 556,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.38%.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ERF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$27.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.75.

Enerplus Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.