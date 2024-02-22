Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading Up 7.2%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 2,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 138,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $665.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96.

Insider Transactions at Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $101,204.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $101,204.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $73,661.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,563.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 590,574 shares of company stock worth $8,849,248. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

