Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.350–0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 million-$4.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 million. Enovix also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.35)-$(0.29) EPS.

Enovix Price Performance

ENVX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. Enovix has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Enovix by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Enovix by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enovix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,928,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,871,000 after purchasing an additional 513,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

