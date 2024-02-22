Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter worth $46,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enservco in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Enservco by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

