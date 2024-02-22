Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cinemark in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNK. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cinemark

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE CNK opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.22. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 19.6% in the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 589,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 96,678 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 2,874.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 313,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 303,097 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cinemark by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 174,298 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,987,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,790,000 after buying an additional 2,984,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,138,000.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.