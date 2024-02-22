Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s previous close.

EQR has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.04.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

