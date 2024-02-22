Ergo (ERG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $792,191.12

Ergo (ERG) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $124.10 million and approximately $792,191.12 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00003281 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,434.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.26 or 0.00509901 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00134285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00050496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.59 or 0.00238347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.75 or 0.00147282 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,533,432 coins and its circulating supply is 73,533,372 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

