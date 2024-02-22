Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $25.51 on Monday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the second quarter worth $217,000.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.