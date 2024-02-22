Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of EXAS traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,224,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,339. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,279.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,330,139.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 421 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $25,862.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at $398,926.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,209. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 491,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after acquiring an additional 191,000 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

