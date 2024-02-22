Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Issues Earnings Results

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 6.7 %

EXAS stock traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,296. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.35.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,279.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,330,139.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $459,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,209. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.06.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

