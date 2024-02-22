Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Evercore ISI lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $36.21 on Thursday. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

