Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. Exelon also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.500 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Exelon Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,440. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $38.08. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 67.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Exelon by 540.1% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 262,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 221,706 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,316,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,694,000 after buying an additional 107,185 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 58.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Exelon by 45.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 139,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 43,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

