Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 2.0 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $117.93 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $102.89 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after buying an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after buying an additional 532,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after buying an additional 488,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,495,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,189,000 after purchasing an additional 401,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

