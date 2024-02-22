Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,804,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,000,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $415.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.