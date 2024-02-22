Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $148.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

Shares of FN stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.48. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $229.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

